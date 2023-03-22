RCPD on the hunt for car stolen out of NW Manahttan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley County are on the hunt for a car stolen from a woman out of northwestern Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, officials were called to the 2200 block of Buckingham St. in Manhattan with reports of a car theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 48-year-old woman who reported her 2010 gray Dodge Charger had been stolen.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the woman about $6,000.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

