RCPD on the hunt for car stolen out of NW Manahttan

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley County are on the hunt for a car stolen from a woman out of northwestern Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, officials were called to the 2200 block of Buckingham St. in Manhattan with reports of a car theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 48-year-old woman who reported her 2010 gray Dodge Charger had been stolen.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the woman about $6,000.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

