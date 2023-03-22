Postal worker accused of stealing gift cards from mail

A Haysville postal worker has been accused of stealing gift cards from the mail.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Haysville postal worker has been accused of stealing gift cards from the mail.

U.S. Attorney’s Office said a federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a Haysville woman with stealing gift cards from the mail as an employee of the United States Postal Service.

The subject, Paula Kendall, 39, of Haysville, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail by postal employee for allegedly stealing mail between November and December 2022.

U.S. Attorney’s Office said the U.S. Postal Service - Office of the Inspector General is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon is prosecuting the case.

