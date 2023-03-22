One hospitalized following Eudora mobile home fire

Crews in Eudora extinguish a mobile home fire on March 21, 2023.
Crews in Eudora extinguish a mobile home fire on March 21, 2023.(Eudora Fire Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews toiled for hours and one person was sent to the hospital after a mobile home caught fire in Eudora.

The Eudora Fire Department says that just after 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, officials were called to a structure fire in Grandview Mobile Home park.

When crews arrived, they said they found a mobile home that had been covered in fire. All residents were able to evacuate when officials arrived. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries related to the fire.

Due to a lack of hydrants in the mobile home park, EFD said it took quite some time to completely extinguish the blaze. It said a heavy load in the home as well as limited numbers of firefighters added to the issues.

Officials noted that no firefighters were injured in the response and working smoke detectors were found within the home. They have not released the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

