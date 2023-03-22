One hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision on I-70 in Central Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RUSSEL, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after a 3-vehicle collision on a Central Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 281 in Russell Co. with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1997 Toyota Tacoma driven by Carlos Hernandez, 70, of Aurora, Co., had been towing a Honda CR-V and was stopped on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate. Hernanzed then pulled out into the driving lane and headed east in front of a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Drake A. Wick, 24, of Clive, Iowa.

KHP noted that Wick’s Accord hit Hernandez’s CR-V which caused all three vehicles to crash into the median.

Officials said Hernandez was taken to Russell Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Wick escaped the crash without injury. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

