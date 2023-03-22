One dead, another seriously injured after collision on Central Kan. highway

STERLING, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead and another woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after their car was hit by an SUV on a Central Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Avenue Q and northbound Kansas Highway 14 - about 5 miles north of Sterling - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Hyundai Palisade driven by Hua Lin, 33, of Wichita, had been headed west on Avenue Q. They said Lin failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a 2017 Ford Focus driven by Christy A. Morrison, 50, of Lyons, as the vehicle was headed north on the highway.

KHP noted that both vehicles stopped in the northwest ditch.

Officials said a passenger in Morrison’s Focus, Christopher A. Morrison, 60, of Lyons, was rushed to Lyons Medical Center, however, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

KHP also indicated that Morrison was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Lin and her passenger, Xinying Wang, 20, of Wichita both escaped the crash without injury.

Officials said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

