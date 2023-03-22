Ohtani fans Trout, Japan tops US 3-2 for WBC championship

Japan player Shohei Ohtani (16) smiles during the player introduction before the World Baseball...
Japan player Shohei Ohtani (16) smiles during the player introduction before the World Baseball Classic championship game against the United States, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami.((AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee))
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and fanned Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in a matchup the whole baseball world wanted to see, leading Japan over the defending champion United States 3-2 Tuesday night for its first World Baseball Classic title since 2009.

Ohtani, the two-way star who has captivated fans across two continents, beat out an infield single in the seventh inning as a designated hitter, and walked down the left-field line to Japan’s bullpen to warm up for his third mound appearance of the tournament. He walked big league batting champion Jeff McNeil before getting Mookie Betts to ground into a double play.

Trout, the U.S. captain and a three-time MVP, then ended the game by striking out on a full-count breaking ball.

Ohtani batted .435 with one homer, four doubles, eight RBIs and 10 walks as Japan joined the Dominican Republic in 2013 to become the only unbeaten champions of baseball’s premier national team tournament. Ohtani was 2-0 with a save and a 1.86 ERA on the mound, striking out 11 in 9 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Avoid the Area: 2-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
FILE
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
Topeka Fire Department crews on Monday morning used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to help Kansas...
‘Black box’ recovered Monday from car involved in fatal crash on US-75 highway
Man in custody following a search warrant by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Joint search warrant leads to location of 3 stolen vehicles and drugs
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!

Latest News

K-State arriving in NYC for Sweet 16
Kansas State arrives in New York City
Kansas State women's basketball against Wyoming in WNIT
K-State uses big first half to advance to Super 16
Kansas super-senior forward Cam Martin practices ahead of the Jayhawks exhibition game against...
KU Forward Cam Martin enters transfer portal
We’re just over a week away from the Boys in Blue making their royal return to Kauffman Stadium...
Everything you need to know for Royals Opening Day