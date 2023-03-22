NOTO prepares for Redbud Festival kickoff event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Spring is about to be in full bloom with the Redbud Festival coming to the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District.

The kickoff event is coming up April 1. NOTO executive director Tom Underwood and Marty Schlossman from FHL Bank visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the festival, the kickoff, and the importance of the arts in a community.

FHL Bank is the presenting sponsor for the Redbud Festival.

The schedule for the April 1 kickoff is:

11am-3pm: Youth Art Exhibition, Otto’s Art Scavenger Hunt

Noon-3pm: Music in the Park

1-3pm: Redbud sprig giveaway

