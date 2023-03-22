National organization donates new bulletproof vests to Brown Co. officials

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office have donned new bulletproof vests thanks to a national organization’s donation.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, March 21, it received bulletproof vests that were donated by the U.S. Deputy Sheriff’s Association - USDSA.

Throughout the years, the Sheriff’s Office said USDSA has donated thousands in equipment and training - not only to Brown Co. but many other agencies throughout the nation as well. Training opportunities include active shooter and self-defense techniques.

The Sheriff’s Office also indicated that the organization has also provided monetary donations to help law enforcement officials who give their life in the line of duty.

“USDSA is a much-needed law enforcement partner in today’s society, and I appreciate their ability to help underfunded law enforcement agencies obtain much-needed safety equipment at no charge,” said Sheriff John Merchant.

