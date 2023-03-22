Lawrence Police investigate death in homeless camp

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department(LKPD)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police say they do not suspect foul play in the death of a woman found Tuesday night at the city’s temporary support site.

LPD says first responders were called just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. They found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive inside a tent. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were on the scene, and found no immediate signs of a crime occurred.

