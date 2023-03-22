Kentucky coach Calipari reaches out to K-State’s Nowell following ‘little kid’ comments

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Shortly after Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell scored 27 points and dished out nine assists to beat Kentucky on Sunday, UK head coach John Calipari took to the podium.

While recapping what led to his team being eliminated by first-year head coach Jerome Tang and K-State, he did so without acknowledging K-State’s All-American guard by name, instead referring to Nowell as “the little kid.”

Sunday night, K-State assistant coach Jareem Dowling took offense to Calipari’s apparent disrespect of Nowell, who was named a Third Team All-American by AP voters.

On Tuesday, as Kansas State traveled to New York City -- where Nowell grew up -- to play No. 7 Michigan State in a Sweet 16 matchup, Nowell tweeted that he and Calipari had spoken via phone.

“Just Spoke To Coach Cal We Are Good,” Nowell tweeted.

READ MORE: K-State downs Kentucky, advances to Sweet 16

Nowell joined Ja Morant as the only two players to tally 40-plus points and 20-plus assists prior to the Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament history.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Avoid the Area: 2-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
Teen charged with murder for Topeka shooting that killed 8th grader
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!
Jose A. Mendoza-Campos
One arrested after officials nearly hit during chase through Topeka
Aerial crews dump water on a 300-400 acre wildfire in Riley Co. on March 20, 2023.
Local emergency declared for scorched portion of Riley County

Latest News

A logo for a possible new Topeka hockey team, the Golden City Bombers, was revealed Wednesday,...
Hockey back to Topeka? Events center confirms talks are underway
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) scores on a 25-yard touchdown run ahead of...
Mecole Hardman headed to the New York Jets on 1-year deal: reports
Kansas Jayhawks guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford to transfer
Japan player Shohei Ohtani (16) smiles during the player introduction before the World Baseball...
Ohtani fans Trout, Japan tops US 3-2 for WBC championship