KANSASWORKS to host virtual job fair for state agency jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland encourages jobseekers to attend a State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair hosted by KANSASWORKS.

Kansas Department of Commerce said the virtual job fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. The virtual job fair will focus on highlighting employment opportunities within many of the state’s 98 government agencies.

“Our Kansas agencies are brimming with opportunities for Kansans to have good paying jobs with excellent benefits and a variety of employee perks and discounts,” Toland said. “We need talented people that are interested in doing important and meaningful work across the state to join one of our many winning teams.”

Kansas Department of Commerce said registration is required to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation. The Virtual Job Fair portal features a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

Kansas Department of Commerce said candidates can participate via any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Register here for the March 29 Virtual Job Fair.

Kansas Department of Commerce said KANSASWORKS links businesses, job candidates, and education institutions to ensure that employers can find skilled workers. Services are provided to employers and job candidates through the state’s 27 workforce centers, online or virtual services. KANSASWORKS is completely free for all Kansans to use. Learn more at KANSASWORKS.com. State employment opportunities can be found at jobs.ks.gov.

