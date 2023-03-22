Kansas State arrives in New York City

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK CITY, NY. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2018, the Wildcats are in the Sweet 16 and the team arrived in the Big Apple Tuesday night.

Four players on the roster are from New York City and they’ve already explained how surreal of a moment this will be. Those players include Markquis Nowell, Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Tykei Greene and Ish Massoud.

The ‘Cats go up against No. 7 Michigan State at Madison Square Garden at 5:30 (CT) on TBS.

