Kansas KidWind State Finalists to visit Topeka for competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas KidWind State Finalists will travel on Saturday, March 25 to Topeka with their sights set on winning the state title in the Kansas KidWind Challenge.

Kansas Corporation Commission said 22 teams from 17 Kansas schools will compete in the Kansas KidWind Challenge. To qualify for the event, each team placed first or second in their age division at one of six regional competitions held throughout the state. Saturday’s competition will determine the top two teams in each age bracket that will represent the Sunflower State in the National KidWind Challenge in Boulder, Co.

The state finals will be start at 9 a.m. at Hotel Topeka at City Center next door to the Stormont Vail Events Center. The event is free of charge and open to the public. Area educators are encouraged to attend to find out more about KidWind and see the fun, excitement, and learning firsthand.

Kansas Corporation Commission said the event is gaining momentum, stating this year’s challenge was the largest with 96 teams from 55 schools competing compared to 56 teams from 26 schools last year.

To prepare for the KidWind competition, team members work together to design, build and test a wind turbine using the materials of their choice. Each team’s turbine will be put to the test in a 48″ x 48″ wind tunnel at a wind speed of about 3.5-5 meters per second. Scoring is based on turbine performance and efficiency, a knowledge quiz, an instant challenge, and a presentation to judges where the team explains its design process.

Teams participating in the state finals are listed below:

4th-8th Grade Division

Dynamic Duo – Mize Elementary School – Shawnee

Los Girasoles Ventosos – Beloit Jr/Sr High School – Beloit

The Hurricanes – Sunflower Elementary School – Paola

Big Wind 6 – Dighton Middle School – Dighton

Beloit Wind Club – Beloit Jr/Sr High School – Beloit

Hutch STEM Blue – Allen STEM Magnet School – Hutchinson

Anubis – Paola Middle School – Paola

Cyclones – Sterling Jr/Sr High School – Sterling

The Whoochers! – Starside Elementary School – DeSoto

W2 (W Squared) – Oakley School District – Oakley

Rising Sun – Kepley Middle School – Ulysses

Wind Train, Oakley School District – Oakley

9th-12th Grade Division

Blew – Spearville High School – Spearville

D.I. Wires – Paola High School – Paola

Stormi Aire – Baldwin City High School – Baldwin City

Cru Winds – Buhler High School – Buhler

Wind Warriors – Olathe West High School – Olathe

Thunderhawks – Wheatland High School – Grainfield

Aquarians – Sterling High School – Sterling

Wind Power – Oakley School District – Oakley

The Goblins – Beloit High School – Beloit

Burlington Wind Company – USD 244 – Burlington

Kansas Corporation Commission said Kansas KidWind is an energy education event from the Kansas Corporation Commission and the K-State Engineering Extension made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The goal is to help students learn key concepts around science, technology, engineering, and math in fun and engaging ways. The KidWind program actively engages students. It teaches not only STEM skills, but also promotes teamwork, problem-solving, and public speaking.

