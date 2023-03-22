Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford to transfer

Kansas Jayhawks guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas Jayhawks guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. will enter the transfer portal.

Pettiford confirmed via Twitter that he would enter the transfer portal.

He is the second Jayhawk since their NCAA Tournament loss vs. Arkansas to enter the portal. Forward Cam Martin confirmed Monday that he would enter the transfer portal as well.

Pettiford played in a combined 46 games in his two seasons at KU, 32 of them coming in the 2022-23 season. The Durham, NC native averaged 10.7 minutes/game and 2.0 points per game in his Jayhawk career.

He took to Twitter to say thank KU.

