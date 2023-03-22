K-State uses big first half to advance to Super 16

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats postseason journey continues in the WNIT as they take down Wyoming, 71-55 in the second round over in Manhattan.

Wyoming started the game up 5-0, then Kansas State went on a 13-0 run and took the lead 13-5. K-State led 22-12 after one quarter and 36-20 at halftime. They led by as much as 19 in that first half.

Serena Sundell had a game-high 20 points along with three rebounds and five assists. Gabby Gregory continued to get buckets, she had 19 points, five rebounds and assists and Brylee Glenn provided 10 points and five rebounds.

Sarah Shematsi was a point and rebound short of a double-double, she ended with nine points, nine rebounds and one block.

Brylee’s sister Jaelyn broke K-State’s WNIT single-game steal record with six according to reporter Isaac Deer.

HISTORY MADE: @GlennJaelyn breaks K-State's WNIT single-game steal record with 6.



Exactly 10 years to this day is when Mariah White got the record with 5 for Kansas State against Texas Southern on 3/21/13.



Congratulations to the @KStateWBB guard. — Isaac K. Deer (@isaackdeer) March 22, 2023

She’s also now tied for second in Wildcats history with her eighth five plus steal game.

With another 5+ steal game, Jaelyn Glenn has now tied for second in Kansas State history with her eighth 5+ steal game. — Isaac K. Deer (@isaackdeer) March 22, 2023

On top of that, Sundell broke the record for most assists in a sophomore season with 180.

The Cowboys shot just 35.6 percent from the floor but the Wildcats weren’t much better at 37.7 percent.

The ‘Cats will play Washington in Seattle Mar. 24 at 9 p.m. (CT)

