K-State uses big first half to advance to Super 16

Kansas State women's basketball against Wyoming in WNIT
Kansas State women's basketball against Wyoming in WNIT(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats postseason journey continues in the WNIT as they take down Wyoming, 71-55 in the second round over in Manhattan.

Wyoming started the game up 5-0, then Kansas State went on a 13-0 run and took the lead 13-5. K-State led 22-12 after one quarter and 36-20 at halftime. They led by as much as 19 in that first half.

Serena Sundell had a game-high 20 points along with three rebounds and five assists. Gabby Gregory continued to get buckets, she had 19 points, five rebounds and assists and Brylee Glenn provided 10 points and five rebounds.

Sarah Shematsi was a point and rebound short of a double-double, she ended with nine points, nine rebounds and one block.

Brylee’s sister Jaelyn broke K-State’s WNIT single-game steal record with six according to reporter Isaac Deer.

She’s also now tied for second in Wildcats history with her eighth five plus steal game.

On top of that, Sundell broke the record for most assists in a sophomore season with 180.

The Cowboys shot just 35.6 percent from the floor but the Wildcats weren’t much better at 37.7 percent.

The ‘Cats will play Washington in Seattle Mar. 24 at 9 p.m. (CT)

