Jayhawks’ Zach Clemence enters transfer portal

Kansas forward Zach Clemence (21) chases a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kansas forward Zach Clemence (21) chases a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 79-75. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie and Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Clemence becomes the third Jayhawk that will find a new home.

Clemence, Pettiford Jr. and Cam Martin are the three Kansas players to enter, and more could come.

Clemence played in 20 games for the Jayhawks this season, logging 112 minutes averaging 1.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and shot just 22 percent from three, one of his strong suits.

For his career, he’s averaged 1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 14 blocks and totaled 44 games in two season with KU.

