Investigation continues after 5K+ fentanyl pills found in Coffeyville PVC pipe

Officials seize more than 5,000 fentanyl pills on March 17, 2023.
Officials seize more than 5,000 fentanyl pills on March 17, 2023.(Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to investigate where more than 5,000 pills that contain fentanyl came from after the were found in a PVC pipe in Coffeyville.

The Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, March 17, officials were informed that a resident found a PVC pipe that had been packed with blue pills at their workplace in Coffeyville. Arrangements were made for officials to take custody of the PVC pipe.

After careful examination, the Sheriff’s Office said it was found that the pills were fentanyl - or “dirty-thirty” pills. These are made to look like oxycodone but actually contain lethal doses of fentanyl.

Officials said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was contacted and a total of 5,354 pills were seized. The rough street value of these is estimated to run at about $321,240. Further testing will be conducted.

“I want to thank the individual that located this PVC pipe laying on the ground, and calling the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Ron Wade. “This individual probably saved multiple lives and definitely hurt someone’s illegal business.” Wade said, “We have roughly 31,000 citizens in Montgomery County. We just took possession of 5,354 fentanyl pills, which potentially could have killed almost 18% of our population in Montgomery County, if it had ended up in the wrong hands.” Wade said, “Attached are photos of what these fentanyl pills look like. Keep in mind, drug dealers and cartels are always trying to disguise the looks of these pills to attract our youth. If you see any of these pills, please do not touch them and contact your local law enforcement.”

Officials said the investigation into where the pills came from continues.

