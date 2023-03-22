GTP, Kansas Chamber host 2023 Women’s Legislative Social

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber and Greater Topeka Partnership celebrated the impact women have had on Kansas.

The groups hosted their 2023 Women’s Legislative Social. Women elected to the Kansas legislature were welcomed as guests of honor.

“Us becoming one and unifying as a business woman, entrepreneur or just a professional will uplift us as women, empower us as women, and encourage us to keep pursuing our endeavors,” Sherice Booker, an ethical studies consultant and Christian event organizer, said.

As well as recognizing Women’s History Month, the event acts as an opportunity for those in attendance to network and learn from each other.

