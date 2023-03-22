Gov. Kelly introduces leader of Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly introduced Carla Rivas-D’Amico as the new executive director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission.

“Carla is an ideal choice to lead this commission,” Governor Kelly said. “I welcome the experience and expertise she brings to my administration as we work to engage Hispanic and Latino Kansans in every aspect of policymaking.”

Governor Kelly said the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission serves as a liaison for the Kansas Hispanic and Latino community and the Office of the Governor with the goal of serving Hispanic and Latino residents in areas of culture, education, employment, health, housing, welfare, and recreation.

“As a proud Latina, I am honored and excited to use my experience as a community organizer and educator to uplift Latino voices across Kansas,” Rivas-D’Amico said. “I look forward to collaborating with local advocates to strengthen Latino participation in the political process and working alongside elected officials concerning policies that affect the Latino community.”

Governor Kelly said Rivas-D’Amico was most recently the Kansas Democratic Coordinated Campaign’s training director and Latino outreach director. Prior to this, she served Kansas in a classroom setting as a bilingual English as a second language (ESL) teacher. Rivas-D’Amico is a 2020 graduate of the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Arts in Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.

“After a concerted selection process, the commission is certain Carla possesses the qualifications to materialize the role we have envisioned of KHLAAC for the upcoming years,” Monica Vargas-Huertas, KHLAAC Commission Chair, said. “Moreover, her passion for serving and uplifting our communities give us the certainty she will be a worthy representative of what Hispanics, Latinos, and immigrants have to offer to Kansas and the Kelly administration.”

