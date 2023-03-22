Crews respond to morning crash in South Topeka

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash Wednesday morning at 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash Wednesday morning at 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash Wednesday morning at a busy intersection in south Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. at 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.

The wrecked vehicles came to rest near the northeast corner of the intersection.

Traffic was proceeding through the area in 37th Street and on southbound Kansas Avenue.

Northbound traffic on Kansas Avenue was shut down at 37th Street.

Initial reports indicated at least one person was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

There were no immediate reports on the extent of injuries.

