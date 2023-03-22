City of Manhattan prepares for annual Spring Cleanup Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan is preparing for the annual Spring Cleanup Week.

The City of Manhattan said the annual Spring Cleanup effort will take place in Manhattan starting Monday, March 27, to Friday, March 31.

City crews will pass through each neighborhood, according to assigned days for pickup, and collect properly bagged and stacked yard waste, tree limbs, and branches. The City will collect no other materials, such as trash.

Residents should follow these steps to ensure their items are picked up:

Place all yard waste (grass clippings and leaves) in yard waste paper bags, which are available at many local retailers. Any debris in plastic bags or containers will not be picked up.

Create separate piles for limbs and branches on the ground next to the curb so they can be picked up easily by a person or by a skid loader.

Do not place limbs or branches in the street or too far back in the yard, making them difficult for the loader to reach from the street.

Stack branches in a loose pile. Don’t use rope or twine to tie them together. Do not mix scrap lumber with branches. Participating refuse contractors will pick up scrap lumber on regular trash days and at regular locations.

Have items on the curb and ready for pickup by 7 a.m. on the scheduled day, according to the cleanup map provided. The starting area and rotation have been changed for this year, compared to previous years. Crews will pass through each area only once.

The City of Manhattan said city crews will not be performing any work on private property, and it is the property owner’s responsibility to move leaves and paper bags containing limbs and/or vegetation to the curb. This service is solely provided by the City.

In addition to the City haul-off effort, participating trash providers -Average Joe’s, B&L, Howie’s, Joe Mallon, and Pick Pink - will pick up other trash debris during their normal route but only for their customers. Trash and debris must be stacked next to the location of regular trash pickup on the day of regular service. Residents without a contract are responsible for their own trash disposal.

The City of Manhattan said the following items will not be collected during the cleanup event: major household appliances, tires, batteries, concrete or rock rubble, and construction or demolition debris. Household hazardous waste, including paint, thinners, lubricants, herbicides, insecticides, etc., will not be collected and instead should be taken to the Riley County Noxious Weed Department located at 6245 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

The full details can be found on the City’s website at cityofmhk.com/springcleanup. For more information, contact Public Works at (785) 587-4540.

As depicted in the schedule map, the cleanup areas and dates are as follows:

Monday, March 27 — areas south of Anderson and west of Westwood

Tuesday, March 28 — areas north of Anderson and west of Seth Child

Wednesday, March 29 — all areas north of Anderson Avenue, between Seth Child and Manhattan Avenue

Thursday, March 30 — all areas north of Ratone/Ehlers, east of Manhattan Avenue and Tuttle Creek Boulevard

Friday, March 31 — all areas south of Anderson Avenue, between Westwood and Manhattan, as well as all areas southeast of Manhattan Avenue and Ratone/Ehlers

