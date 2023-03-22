Capper Foundation acquires Dialogue Coffee Shop to expand job training

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation is acquiring Dialogue Coffee Shop to expand its job training program for adults with disabilities on April 3.

Capper Foundation announced Dialogue Coffee Shop, a local coffee house located at 4009 SW 29th St. in Topeka, Kan., aligns with Capper Foundation’s mission and will allow the organization to support more individuals in the community with career training and opportunities to be valued, enjoy access and independence to advance their hopes and dreams. The acquisition of Dialogue will not interrupt its existing model or staffing, and is expected to enhance both Dialogue and Capper’s programming to support individuals with disabilities working in community settings.

Caitlyn Halsey, Founder of Dialogue Coffee House on April 18, 2019, will join Capper Foundation’s staff as the organization’s first Employment Services Director. Halsey will continue to provide leadership and oversight of Dialogue. Halsey’s other responsibility will be to oversee the Capper Foundation’s employment services program through developing relationships and effectively planning, organizing, and directing all aspects of the program to help provide employment readiness for adults with disabilities.

“Coffee, Capper, and friends make a perfect blend! Caitlyn’s passion for creating employment opportunities, mentoring, and friendship to individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability is in perfect alignment with Capper’s vision that every person is valued and enjoys access, independence, and opportunities to advance their hopes and dreams,” said Zach Ahrens, President and CEO of Capper Foundation. “Dialogue’s staff is incredible! They serve excellent coffee and baked goods with a smile that blesses your entire day.”

The inspiration for the name Dialogue references the way we communicate with one another. While for some people, that is by verbal exchanges, for others it may be sign language or body language cues. Dialogue Coffee House has an employee base of 15 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, giving everyone a place to be part of the conversation without the definition of one’s abilities — a culture where people are all equal.

“I am beyond excited for my team to join the Capper Foundation,” said Caitlyn Halsey. “We can assure you that we will continue to serve you the same coffee, cookies and other many treats with the same team you have come to know and love! We see great value in this partnership to create even greater opportunities for the adults in our community living with disabilities. Together we will advance both of our missions further.”

Capper Foundation’s mission is to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities.

Dialogue Coffee House’s mission is to create change in the everyday pace of life in a diverse culture, celebrating individuals of all abilities.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.