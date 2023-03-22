Avoid the Area: Crews respond to house fire in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews have blocked a downtown Topeka street as they battle a house fire.

Officials with the Topeka Fire Department continue to respond to a house fire in the 300 block of SW Tyler St. on Wednesday morning, March 22.

The call was received around 9 a.m. and crews arrived to find a 2-story home with smoke coming out of the windows.

Officials have completely blocked Tyler as they respond and drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

Firefighters were using an aerial apparatus to battle the blaze. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

