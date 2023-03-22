1 person critically injured after house explodes in Great Bend

Aftermath of explosion in Great Bend.
Aftermath of explosion in Great Bend.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend confirmed that one person was hurt and taken to the hospital after a home explosion in Great Bend.

The explosion happened at around 3 a.m. at a home near the Baltzell Hotel.

12 News has a crew at the scene. We will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

