1 person critically injured after house explodes in Great Bend
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend confirmed that one person was hurt and taken to the hospital after a home explosion in Great Bend.
The explosion happened at around 3 a.m. at a home near the Baltzell Hotel.
