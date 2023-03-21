Woman arrested after alleged attempted robbery of armored vehicle

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is behind bars after she allegedly held an armored vehicle at gunpoint in an attempted robbery.

The Abilene Police Department says that just after 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, officials were called to the area of NW Fifth and Cedar St. with reports of an armed robbery.

When officials arrived, they said they found a female suspect had demanded money with a handgun from the driver of an armored vehicle who had been servicing an automated teller machine.

APD said it quickly found the suspect, identified as Brandi J. Reed, 41, of Abilene, near NW Fifth and Mulberry St. She was arrested and taken into custody.

Following Reed’s arrest, officials said they found a black pellet pistol in her possession.

Reed was booked into the Dickinson Co. Jail on attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

