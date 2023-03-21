Wichita teen injured after nodding off at wheel along Kansas interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita teen sustained minor injuries after “nodding off” at the wheel on an eastern Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday, March 20, officials were called to the area of 110.9 on southbound Interstate 35 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2010 Mazda UT driven by Amarion Walker, 19, of Wichita, had been headed south on the inside lane. However, Walker began to nod off and lost control of the vehicle.

KHP said the car hit the barrier wall and damaged four sections.

Minor injuries were reported as Walker complained of lip and nose pain. He was not taken to a local hospital by officials.

KHP noted that Walker’s passenger, Linden Duncan, 19, of Wichita, escaped the crash without injury.

