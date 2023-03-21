Tuesday forecast: Morning rain mainly east of HWY 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unsettled weather pattern will bring several chances for rain for the rest of the week and weekend. Frontal boundaries will also bring a wide range in temperatuers for the next several days as well so make sure you’re checking the WIBW Weather app for your particular area and know it is subject to change as we get to the day itself.

Taking Action:

Rain will remain likely this morning mainly east of HWY 75. Should be dry by 1-2pm at the latest.

As you’re making outdoor plans the rest of the week or weekend and you see all the rain chances in the 8 day, know that confidence is low on specific details on the rain chances after today. While rain chances exist at times including during the day, there isn’t a particular day where it’s going to be an all day washout or widespread rain meaning there will be areas that remain dry at times when rain exists in the forecast.

Lightning will be the primary hazard with any storms that develop this week but it is that time of year where strong to severe storms are possible. Monitoring Wednesday night as the first chance when hail could exist in storms mainly east of HWY 75.



With this unsettled weather pattern, temperatures are going to be tricky with the combination of cloud cover, rain and frontal boundaries. There will be a wide range in temperatures across northeast KS at least for these next couple days so it’s important to know the 8 day temperatures may not reflect how warm (or cool) your temperatures will be in your city, it may be a 10-15 degree difference.

Normal High: 59/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Rain through 2pm mainly east of HWY 75. Highs in the low-mid 50s in the eastern portion of the viewing area with upper 50s to mid 60s out west. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Sprinkles or even a few light rain showers can’t be ruled out. It is a low chance so it’s not indicated in the 8 day at this time but will be monitored throughout the day. Lows in the low 40s north to upper 40s near I-35 as a warm front start to move into the area. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: IF any rain does develop overnight, the rain should diminish shortly after sunrise leading to dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Highs could range anywhere from mid 50s to low 60s north of I-70 north of the front but south of the front, mid 60s to near 80°. Where this front is positioned will be key as to how warm it will get. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Monitoring a chance for showers/storms where a brief strong to severe storm is possible Wednesday night but should be dry by Thursday. Thursday’s highs still remain uncertain with models ranging from 40s to 60s.

Highs remain near or below average Friday through early next week with highs in the 50s and 60s and several low rain chances. Again nothing significant at this time but this remains a weather pattern for the next 8 to 10 days where you’ll want to keep checking back daily for updates and know that there will be changes to the forecast as confidence increases.

Conditional risk storms even exist in the first place Wednesday NIGHT, hail would be the main concern (SPC/WIBW)

