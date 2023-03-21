Topeka Metro launches on demand service in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro is making it easier to catch a custom ride in southeast Topeka.

The Metro launched an on-demand service in January.

Marketing and communications director Keri Renner visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how it works and how it could benefit this area of town.

MOD (Metro on Demand) works much like an Uber or Lyft, with riders in the service zone requesting a ride to a destination that’s also within the service zone. Cost is $2 each direction. Right now, it’s cash-only exact fare, but starting Monday, March 27 it will be able to accept debit cards.

The service operates Monday thru Friday 5:35 a.m. to 6:40 p.m., and Saturday 8:15 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. You can schedule a ride with the “MOD Topeka” app, online at www.modtopeka.app, or by calling 785-783-7000 and selecting option 5.

Renner said the service has been well received so far. It continues to be successful, it could expand. Renner said they’re already planning some pop-up service areas.

