Three hospitalized after truck run off Kansas City highway in hit-and-run

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after the truck they were in was run off the road by an unknown vehicle on a Kansas City highway in what officials are calling a hit-and-run.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, March 20, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 5 and 106th St. with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Eric R. Phillips, 56, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed north on the highway. At the same time, another vehicle had been headed south.

KHP said the suspect vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle in the southbound lanes, crossed over into Phillips’ northbound lane and caused the pickup truck to fly off the road.

Officials said the suspect vehicle sped off as the pickup crashed into a line of trees and stopped in the ditch.

KHP indicated that Phillips and his two passengers, Nyreil L. Fikes, 20, of Kansas City, and Tamarick C. Phillips, 20, of Raytown, Mo., were all taken to Providence Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

