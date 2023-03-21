Three hospitalized after collision with semi-truck on SW Kansas highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital, two with serious injuries, after a collision with a semi-truck on a southwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, March 20, emergency crews were called to the junction of U.S. Highway 54 and Highway 183 - about one mile west of Greensburg - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1997 Chrysler Cirrus driven by Cordell L. Jeffcoat, 28, of Wood Lake, Neb., had been headed north on 183 when Jeffcoat allegedly failed to yield at the stop sign.

At the same time, KHP noted that a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck driven by David C. Cox, 71, of Cedar City, Utah, had been headed west on 54 when the truck hit the passenger side of the Chrysler.

Officials said Cox escaped the crash without injury. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

KHP also indicated that Jeffcoat, and a passenger in his car, Tacie Hawkins, 42, of Wood Lake, were both sent to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Another passenger in Jeffcoat’s car, Audrey R. Brawner, 21, of Newport, Neb., was also hospitalized at Kiowa Co. Memorial with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

