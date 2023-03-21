Teen charged with murder for Topeka shooting that killed 8th grader

A student from Eisenhower Middle School passed away after an accidental shooting on March 16.
By Tori Whalen and Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been formally filed against a 14-year-old who allegedly shot and killed 13-year-old Kaleb Lane.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS that the juvenile has been charged with “Reckless Second Degree Murder and Criminal Use of a Weapon.”

The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.(Jovarie Downing)

On Thursday, March 16, Topeka Police officials were called to respond to a shooting in the 1300 black of SW Garfield Ave. where they found Lane suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Lane was an 8th grader from Eisenhower Middle School, according to a statement from USD 501 sent out the Friday following the shooting.

After an investigation, a 14-year-old male was taken to the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Department of Corrections, where he remains in custody.

Officials still have not named the accused teenager.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

