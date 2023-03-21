Teen charged with murder for Topeka shooting that killed 8th grader

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been formally filed against a 14-year-old who allegedly shot and killed 13-year-old Kaleb Lane.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS that the juvenile has been charged with “Reckless Second Degree Murder and Criminal Use of a Weapon.”

The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield. (Jovarie Downing)

On Thursday, March 16, Topeka Police officials were called to respond to a shooting in the 1300 black of SW Garfield Ave. where they found Lane suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Lane was an 8th grader from Eisenhower Middle School, according to a statement from USD 501 sent out the Friday following the shooting.

After an investigation, a 14-year-old male was taken to the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Department of Corrections, where he remains in custody.

Officials still have not named the accused teenager.

