Study shows Kansans may pay high taxes, have better services than most

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansans may pay high taxes, government services far exceed those provided by other states according to a new study.

With Tax Day fast approaching and 73% of residents unhappy with the way their tax dollars are used, on Tuesday, March 21, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2023.

To find which states use tax funds more efficiently, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across 29 metrics in five categories - education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution. Drastically different tax rates were also taken into account.

The report ranked Kansas 34th overall for taxes paid vs. spending received by the state. The Sunflower State ranked 35th for taxes paid per capita and 29th for overall government services. It had a total score of 53.36 and was 31st for education, 12th for health, 37th for safety, 14th for the economy and 22nd for infrastructure and pollution. Kansans pay high taxes with less than average government services.

To the east, Missouri ranked 6th for taxes paid vs. spending received by the state. It ranked 5th for taxes paid per capita and 38th for government services. It had a total score of 46.96 and ranked 26th for education, 35th for health, 45th for safety, 8th for the economy and 43rd for infrastructure and pollution. Residents pay low taxes with poor government services.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 15th overall for taxes paid vs. spending received by the state. It ranked 25th for taxes paid per capita and 15th for government services. It had a total score of 60.88 and ranked 17th for education, 24th for health, 19th for safety, 10th for the economy and 7th for infrastructure and pollution. It was also found to have the third-best hospital system. Residents pay an average amount for taxes with some of the best government services.

To the west, Colorado ranked 17th overall for taxes paid vs. spending received by the state. It ranked 18th for taxes paid per capita and 30th for government services. It had a total score of 53.21 and ranked 41st for education, 8th for health, 40th for safety, 4th for the economy and 29th for infrastructure and pollution. Residents pay lower taxes with less than average government services.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 25th overall for taxes paid vs. spending received by the state. It ranked 12th for taxes paid per capita and 41st for government services. It had a total score of 44.69 and ranked 34th for education, 44th for health, 43rd for safety, 30th for the economy and 20th for infrastructure and pollution. Residents pay low taxes with poor government services.

When it comes to overall government services, the report found the states with the best ROI are as follows:

Virginia Minnesota Vermont New Hampshire Connecticut

The report found the states with the worst ROI are as follows:

Louisiana New Mexico Alaska Mississippi West Virginia

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

