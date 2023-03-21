State Treasurer offers thoughts on how national banking situation impacts Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Keeping an eye on the state’s bank accounts and reuniting you with any long-lost cash you have coming are among the duties of the State Treasurer.

Steven Johnson took over the office in January. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to update how he’s transitioned into the position. He says the office recently completed a review of all accounts to make sure all money was earning interest, rather than sitting idle. He credited the office’s great staff with making the adjustment seamless.

Johnson also offered perspective on the national discussions over interest rates and instability in the banking sector. He said the Fed’s overnight rate impacts how much the state is able to earn on cash investments. He said it adds up to about $300 million for this calendar year. He said the changing rates is what created issues for banks at the national level, however he said we are not seeing that trickle down to the state level. He said the state has requirements in place as far as collateral to protect its investments.

Johnson did acknowledge that areas like KPERS, the state’s public employee retirement system, are invested more broadly. However, he did not know of any major connection those funds had with the banks that have recently failed.

Legislatively, Johnson, who previously served in the Kansas House, said he is monitoring a range of issues. Among them are discussions on whether to limit or even prohibit consideration of ESG policies (environmental, social, and governance issues) in investment decisions. Johnson said any changes may guide the state’s decision, but the state already has a law that says ESG cannot be the sole criteria in making an investment selection. However, he said it could change proxy voting situations. Johnson said his goal is to make an legislation neutral, so it is not for or against any particular investments.

On the lighter side, Johnson said giving people money back has been the most fun part of the job. The State Treasurer oversees unclaimed property. People may search to see if the state is holding anything that might belong to them at kansascash.ks.gov.

