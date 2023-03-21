Site on N. Topeka Blvd. owned by Soldier Township Fire Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new fire station could soon be in the works as a site on N. Topeka Blvd. is now owned by the Soldier Township Fire Department.

13 NEWS has learned that a site on N. Topeka Blvd. and 46th St. that has left a few puzzled is owned by the Soldier Township Fire Department.

The Fire Chief said the current station was built in the mid-1970s and is not up to par with the Department’s needs.

Currently, a new fire station has not been approved by the County Commission. However, if approval is granted a new fire station could be built within a few years.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.