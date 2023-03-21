Shawnee Co. bridge recommended closure by Public Works director

13 News at Six
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. bridge on 70th street could soon close.

County commissioners talked with Public Works director Curt Niehaus about the viability of the bridge at 70th and Valencia.

According to Niehaus, commissioners approved a resolution covering the temporary closure and initiation of proceedings to vacate a portion of the railroad crossing at 70th and valencia road in 2004. During that time, 62nd St., south of 70th, still needed to be completed. Before, drivers that wanted to reach Hoch road had to go north, then east on 70th street, and cross the bridge.

However, between 2005 and 2010, 62nd street construction was completed making it easier for drivers to reach Hoch road from there, which dramatically altered the amount of traffic that went through 70th. Niehaus said as the road became less necessary for travel, the bridge crossing became less important as well.

“You take the railroad crossing out, and the bridge is extraneous, you take the bridge out and the railroad crossing is extraneous — it’s no longer needed — it doesn’t serve any purpose,” said Niehaus. “There is nothing between the bridge that’s of value that you have to visit. You have to get to. So, without one or the other, the other remaining piece has no value.”

Over time, the bridge became worn, and now Niehaus does not believe the bridge is towards the end of its commission.

“I believe the bridge is in such a condition,” said Niehaus. “[Again] We are monitoring the bridge every two months, but I believe the bridge is at the end of its service life, and there is going to be a point in the more... not in the distant future but closer in time that we will have to close that bridge.”

