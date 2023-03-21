Railroad crossing malfunction causes issues in Emporia for hours

FILE
FILE(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A malfunction that downed multiple railroad crossing arms in Emporia for hours has been resolved.

The Emporia Police Department warned drivers just after 9:45 p.m. on Monday, March 20, that multiple railroad crossing arms from Constitution to East St. were down due to a malfunction.

Officials said they were in contact with BNSF and worked to resolve the issue. As work continued, drivers were told to use the underpasses at Mechanic, Congress or State St. or the overpass on Prairie St.

Just before 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said the issue was resolved and railroad crossing arms were in working condition.

