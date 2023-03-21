Project 2 Restore is latest Envista Cares Challenge partner

Project 2 Restore works to assist women who've been victims of human trafficking.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each month, Envista Credit Union chooses a local non-profit partner to help, and this month’s recipient is working to restore lives.

They’re Project 2 Restore. Angie Boles, their founder and executive director, and Ashley Schmidt of Envista, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the March partnership and how people can help.

Project 2 Restore offers a haven for women who have been victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. They meet basic living needs and the complex needs of trauma recovery assistance, all with a faith-based approach.

Envista will support the organization’s efforts all this month by donating a $10,000 marketing package. They’ll also match donations to Project 2 Restore, up to $2,500. You can donate to the challenge through www.envistacares.com.

In addition, Project 2 Restore is planning its first-ever benefit. The Hope Has a Home benefit is 6 p.m. March 30 at The Foundry, 400 SW 33rd St. To donate or for tickets, visit theproject2restore.org and click ‘events’ at the top of the page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
Man in custody following a search warrant by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Joint search warrant leads to location of 3 stolen vehicles and drugs
Topeka Fire Department crews on Monday morning used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to help Kansas...
‘Black box’ recovered Monday from car involved in fatal crash on US-75 highway
Denny's on Wanamaker closes to customers on March 19, 2023.
No signage remains as one Topeka Denny’s location says goodbye to customers
FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years

Latest News

The Topeka mayor was at Topeka West High School Tuesday morning, expressing his support for...
Mayor Padilla delivers proclamation supporting theater education
Great Bend Zoo mourns loss of Mrs. B the Bald Eagle
Great Bend Zoo mourns loss of Mrs. B the Bald Eagle
13 News at Six
The Topeka mayor was at Topeka West High School Tuesday morning, expressing his support for...
Mayor Padilla shows support for theater education with proclamation
Avoid the Area: 2-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
Avoid the Area: 2-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision