Project 2 Restore is latest Envista Cares Challenge partner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each month, Envista Credit Union chooses a local non-profit partner to help, and this month’s recipient is working to restore lives.

They’re Project 2 Restore. Angie Boles, their founder and executive director, and Ashley Schmidt of Envista, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the March partnership and how people can help.

Project 2 Restore offers a haven for women who have been victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. They meet basic living needs and the complex needs of trauma recovery assistance, all with a faith-based approach.

Envista will support the organization’s efforts all this month by donating a $10,000 marketing package. They’ll also match donations to Project 2 Restore, up to $2,500. You can donate to the challenge through www.envistacares.com.

In addition, Project 2 Restore is planning its first-ever benefit. The Hope Has a Home benefit is 6 p.m. March 30 at The Foundry, 400 SW 33rd St. To donate or for tickets, visit theproject2restore.org and click ‘events’ at the top of the page.

