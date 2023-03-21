One arrested after officials nearly hit during chase through Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly led Troopers on a chase that ended in downtown Topeka after he nearly hit two with his vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Topeka area for a traffic violation. However, the driver, later identified as Jose A. Mendoza-Campos, 39, refused to stop and initiated a slow-speed chase.

Officials indicated that Mendoza-Campos’ vehicle stopped a few minutes later and Troopers attempted to arrest him, however, he again would not comply. He took off in the vehicle first slowly, then he began to speed down the roadway.

KHP said the chase was discontinued and Mendoza-Campos then slowed down considerably and then stopped in the parking lot of the Shawnee Co. Law Enforcement Center. Troopers tried to arrest him for the second time, however, he again took off in the vehicle, this time almost hitting two law enforcement officials.

Around 11:25, officials noted they were able to disable Mendoza-Campos’ vehicle near 4th and Jefferson St. where he then attempted to run. He was apprehended a short time later.

Mendoza-Campos was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

Aggravated assault

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement with reckless diving

Trafficking contraband into a correctional or care facility

Interference with law enforcement

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

A City of Topeka warrant

He remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond with a court date set for 2 p.m. on June 8.

