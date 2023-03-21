Officials warn of mail scam claiming to seize property for unpaid taxes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Douglas Co. have warned residents of a mail scam that claims to seize property if taxes are left unpaid.

Officials with Douglas County have warned residents that it has been made aware of a fraudulent mailer. They said residents receive mail from “J.S. Brown” which includes a “final notice.”

Officials noted that the notice indicates the State can seize assets and garnish wages as well as bank accounts due to unpaid tax liability. They want residents to be aware that this is not an official piece of mail sent by the county.

Douglas Co. gave the following tips for residents to easily spot scam mail:

Beware of typos, errors in grammar or generic names and phone numbers that do not match Douglas Co. or the organization of origin.

Threats of arrest or property seizure unless a payment is made - especially on the same day - indicate a scam.

Any listed phone numbers should be verified. Do not call a number provided under a threat. Instead, use a verified number to contact the government agency that could help find out if you owe taxes.

Avoid unusual payment methods like Bitcoin, gift cards or requests to wire money. Personal information should also be kept private including social security numbers and account numbers unless the agency is using a number already verified.

If anyone has been a victim of a scam, they should report it to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division at 785-296-2215.

