Missouri man arrested following dangerous high-speed chase north of Lawrence

FILE
FILE(Storyblocks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man is behind bars after he led officials on a dangerous high-speed chase north of Lawrence.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Tuesday, March 21, officials arrested Kirk A. Rios, 31, of Osceola, Mo., after a vehicle chase ended north of Lawrence.

Just before noon on Tuesday, officials said they initiated a chase with a Dodge Caravan that had been driving recklessly and matched a description that had twice earlier fled from the Lawrence Police Department. This includes an instance of leaving the scene of a collision.

Deputies said they chased the Caravan from the city limits in North Lawrence up Highway 59 and then used a vehicle intervention maneuver to force the van into a field near Midland Junction.

Deputies said during the chase, they saw Osceola drive upwards of 90 mph into oncoming traffic before he was forced off the highway. Rios was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on flee or attempt to elude as well as an outstanding warrant out of Missouri.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
Man in custody following a search warrant by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Joint search warrant leads to location of 3 stolen vehicles and drugs
Topeka Fire Department crews on Monday morning used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to help Kansas...
‘Black box’ recovered Monday from car involved in fatal crash on US-75 highway
Denny's on Wanamaker closes to customers on March 19, 2023.
No signage remains as one Topeka Denny’s location says goodbye to customers
FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly discussed the importance of fully funding special education in Kansas with...
Governor Kelly pushes for fully funding special education in Kansas schools
Lawrence Police investigate after a break in and theft on March 21, 2023.
Lawrence Police believe early-morning theft connected to KC metro incidents
FILE
Woman arrested after alleged attempted robbery of armored vehicle
Land owned by Soldier Township Fire Department
Site on N. Topeka Blvd. owned by Soldier Township Fire Department