Medical facilities collaborate to launch Kansas Sports Medicine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - LMH Health OrthoKansas and the University of Kansas Health System Orthopedics and Sports Medicine are collaborating to launch Kansas Sports Medicine.

LMH Health OrthoKansas announced Kansas Sports Medicine is a unique healthcare program that will provide sports medicine care to athletes of all ages and skill levels in the Lawrence community and beyond.

LMH Health OrthoKansas said the collaboration results from the strategic clinical relationship between LMH Health and the University of Kansas Health System. The expertise of the sports medicine physicians at LMH Health OrthoKansas and the University of Kansas Health System’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine program ensures that Kansas Sports Medicine establishes a strategic competitive advantage and more robust services for patients and consumers in the region.

The physicians of Kansas Sports Medicine include:

“Our team and The University of Kansas Health System share the highest standards for performance, quality and safety, and we are passionate about delivering excellence in sports medicine and overall health,” said Douglass Stull, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with LMH Health OrthoKansas. “Like many of my physician colleagues who are lifelong athletes that trained and competed at a high level, we are committed to maximizing high-quality outcomes in a regional center devoted to sports medicine health.”

LMH Health OrthoKansas said Kansas Sports Medicine will provide comprehensive, sport-specific treatments and therapies to athletes of all ages and skill levels, from middle and high school students to adult weekend warriors and master athletes. Physicians, surgeons, therapists, and other clinicians will be focused on helping every athlete return to their pre-injury performance level as safely and quickly as possible.

“We’re excited to bring the benefits of an academic health system to athletes of all ages in Lawrence and the region,” said Jeff Randall, MD, Head Orthopedic Surgeon at Kansas Team Health and orthopedic surgeon with The University of Kansas Health System. “We’ve partnered with LMH Health for four years to care for more than 500 KU athletes competing in 16 Division I sports. That expert level of care and collaboration is available to athletes of all ages in our community through Kansas Sports Medicine.”

LMH Health OrthoKansas said most appointments with Kansas Sports Medicine staff will occur at the LMH Health West Campus. However, KU students, staff, and faculty can obtain orthopedic evaluations and treatments at Watkins Memorial Health Center.

“The journey that LMH Health and OrthoKansas have undertaken to be a regional presence for high-quality, outcomes-based sports medicine care has led us to this enhanced relationship with The University of Kansas Health System,” said Russ Johnson, President and CEO of LMH Health. “This collaboration allows us to continue delivering expert orthopedic care that focuses on the special needs and training requirements of competitive athletes of all ages and experience levels.”

LMH Health OrthoKansas and the University of Kansas Health System have successfully partnered with Kansas Team Health to provide the highest quality of care for student-athletes at the University of Kansas since 2019.

“At The University of Kansas Health System, our success is driven by putting the patient at the center of every decision we make,” said Bob Page, president, and CEO of The University of Kansas Health System. “Kansas Sports Medicine gathers a group of sports medicine professionals with the backing of an academic health system ranked among the best in the country. The result is a dream team in the Lawrence and Douglas County community, focused on the specialized needs of athletes and patients who need an aggressive sports medicine approach.”

To learn more about Kansas Sports Medicine, www.kansassportsmedicine.org.

