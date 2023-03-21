Mayor Padilla delivers proclamation supporting theater education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka mayor was at Topeka West High School Tuesday morning, expressing his support for theater education.

March is known as ‘Theater in our Schools month’ across the country. In honor of that, the thespian troupe at Topeka West High School contacted Mayor Mike Padilla requesting his assistance in declaring the month as such and asking him to advocate for fine arts and theater in schools.

Padilla said yes and delivered the proclamation to the school Tuesday morning — recognizing ‘Theater in our Schools month’ and stating that theater can teach kids valuable skills. Assistant Director of Theater, Katie Murphy, says a theater education is beneficial to improve a student’s communication, learn responsibility, and work with others.

“About 95% of administrators think that theater education is a valuable component to an overall education,” said Murphy. ”Most business majors agree that having a fine arts education improves their marketability. Theater as a whole is something that kids feel accepted in. They learn how to communicate. They learn how to sort through their emotions. They learn valuable soft and hard skills throughout productions and rehearsals that they won’t learn anywhere else.”

On top of that, the students also make friends, make memories, and see what hard work can achieve.

“They get a sense of belonging, they get a sense of accomplishment of being a part of something bigger than themselves, of working with different people from all walks of life, and really getting to see their work come alive,” said Murphy. “Even if they don’t go on to do theater outside of high school, they have fun, memories and they have communication skills that are valuable in the workforce.”

In 2021, the troupe received the outstanding school award for its exemplary theater education and the outstanding impact award for advocating to keep and improve theater in schools.

