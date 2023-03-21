Manhattan woman arrested for probation violation in Riley County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars for a probation violation on Monday, March 20.

Riley County Police Department said the subject - Christy Woolsey, 39, of Manhattan - was arrested at 1:15 a.m. at 100 Courthouse Plz.

Woolsey was booked into the Riley County Jail with a probation violation charge.

A total bond is set at $25,000.

