Manhattan woman arrested for probation violation in Riley County
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars for a probation violation on Monday, March 20.
Riley County Police Department said the subject - Christy Woolsey, 39, of Manhattan - was arrested at 1:15 a.m. at 100 Courthouse Plz.
Woolsey was booked into the Riley County Jail with a probation violation charge.
A total bond is set at $25,000.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.