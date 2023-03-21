Man accused of child sex crimes added to Shawnee Co. Wanted list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a man accused of multiple child sex crimes after he was added to Shawnee County’s Wanted list.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday morning, March 21, that Richard S. Gilliland has been added to its Wanted list.

Officials said Gilliland is sought in connection with the rape of a child under 15, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14, aggravated criminal sodomy of a child and aggravated intimidation of a witness.

If anyone knows where Gilliland may be, they should report that information to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

