Lt. Gov. announces new funding for shovel-ready industrial sites

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced new funding to help communities gain valuable Certified Sites designation for shovel-ready industrial sites in Kansas.

Kansas Department of Commerce announced Kansas Certified Sites designation is issued when communities successfully demonstrate their property is primed for development and ready for investment, which is an advantage in recruiting and expanding businesses. The program is designed to reduce the risks associated with development. A Kansas Certified Site is attractive to investors and site selectors because it:

Provides key detailed background information on a site’s price, availability, utilities, site access, environmental records, and potential site development costs

Encourages faster site selection decisions

Can help greenfield or expansion projects get started

Kansas Department of Commerce said as part of the new Certified Sites Grant program, the Kansas Department of Commerce will provide matching dollars up to $10,000 for eligible entities to use toward completion of a Kansas-certified Sites program application. Funding is available for non-metro counties with a population of less than 50,000.

“We know smaller communities might not have the necessary resources to pursue a Certified Sites designation, so this is a great opportunity for them to compete on a more level playing field,” Toland said. “Supporting the application process for communities to promote shovel-ready sites will lead to more new businesses and good jobs throughout our state.”

Kansas Department of Commerce said eligible expenditures covered by Certified Sites Grant funds include consulting services, marketing costs, and engineering expenditures related to the completion of the Certified Sites program application.

Kansas Department of Commerce said all applicants are required to provide matching funds on a 1:1 basis. Eligible sources for matching funds include:

General operating funds

In-kind donated services related to the Certified Sites program.

Valuation of Brownfields Program, which provides funding and technical assistance in assessing properties that might be or are perceived to be contaminated.

“As Kansas continues to grow at a record pace, the need for our communities to have their sites ready and certified for growth is of the utmost importance,” Certified Sites Program Manager Corrie Ann Campbell said. “This grant opportunity ensures that this significant designation will be more attainable for our cities and counties.”

Kansas Department of Commerce said successful recipients of the Kansas Certified Sites designation receive many benefits, including marketing support for attracting investors. Kansas Certified Sites are incorporated into a variety of marketing campaigns and strategies which includes a profile on the Kansas Department of Commerce website and visibility on Kansas Department of Commerce social media channels.

Applications for the Kansas Certified Site program are accepted year-round.

For more information about Certified Sites or the Certified Sites Grant funds, click here or contact Campbell at (785) 213-7312 or Corrie.Ann.Campbell@ks.gov.

