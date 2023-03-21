Local emergency declared for scorched portion of Riley County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a local emergency has been declared for a part of Riley County touched by wildfire already in 2023, officials continue to investigate what caused it.

Riley Co. Fire District #1 announced around 6 p.m. on Monday, March 20, that crews had completely contained a wildfire that scorched between 300-400 acres of the southeastern part of the county.

Crews were called to the area of Highway 177 and Deep Creek Rd. around 2:15 p.m. with reports of the fire, which had started in the median of the highway. By 2:40 p.m., the fire was 75% contained with the help of the Kansas Forest Service and Geary Co. Rural Fire Department Explorer Post 343.

Officials said more than 16 homes were threatened by the fire, however, no structures were lost. Kansas Forest Service personnel also continued to make water drops coordinated by personnel on the scene.

A local disaster emergency was declared for Riley Co. by officials. The scale and scope of the fire threatened to cause widespread and severe damage, injury and potentially death in the disaster area. The move activates aid and evacuation procedures should they become necessary.

“The disaster declaration gives us the best opportunity to fight this fire and the best tools to keep everyone safe. I’m very appreciative of the people out fighting this fire and glad we’re getting it under control,” said Commission Vice-Chair John Ford.

Around 3:20 p.m. crews said they were able to contain about 95% of the blaze and by 6 p.m. it had been extinguished. No evacuations were necessary nor were injuries reported. Wabaunsee Co. Fire District 8 as well as Heinen Brothers Agra Services also helped contain the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.