Lawrence Police believe early-morning theft connected to KC metro incidents

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police believe an early-morning theft could be connected to similar incidents in the Kansas City area.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, officials were called to the Ulta Beauty Supply store at 2727 Iowa St. after an alarm at the business had sounded.

When officials arrived, they said they found that three suspects had thrown a brick through the storefront window and stolen thousands of dollars in merchandise.

LPD said it has reason to believe the incident is related to several similar occurrences in the Kansas City metro area.

Officials said no suspects are in custody and the investigation remains ongoing.

