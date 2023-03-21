Lawrence Police believe early-morning theft connected to KC metro incidents

Lawrence Police investigate after a break in and theft on March 21, 2023.
Lawrence Police investigate after a break in and theft on March 21, 2023.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police believe an early-morning theft could be connected to similar incidents in the Kansas City area.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, officials were called to the Ulta Beauty Supply store at 2727 Iowa St. after an alarm at the business had sounded.

When officials arrived, they said they found that three suspects had thrown a brick through the storefront window and stolen thousands of dollars in merchandise.

LPD said it has reason to believe the incident is related to several similar occurrences in the Kansas City metro area.

Officials said no suspects are in custody and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
Man in custody following a search warrant by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Joint search warrant leads to location of 3 stolen vehicles and drugs
Topeka Fire Department crews on Monday morning used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to help Kansas...
‘Black box’ recovered Monday from car involved in fatal crash on US-75 highway
Denny's on Wanamaker closes to customers on March 19, 2023.
No signage remains as one Topeka Denny’s location says goodbye to customers
FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years

Latest News

FILE
Missouri man arrested following dangerous high-speed chase north of Lawrence
Governor Laura Kelly discussed the importance of fully funding special education in Kansas with...
Governor Kelly pushes for fully funding special education in Kansas schools
FILE
Woman arrested after alleged attempted robbery of armored vehicle
Land owned by Soldier Township Fire Department
Site on N. Topeka Blvd. owned by Soldier Township Fire Department