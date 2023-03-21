KU Forward Cam Martin enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As KU’s season ended in the Round of 32 to Arkansas on Mar. 18, the Jayhawks know one player who will not be returning.

Cam Martin announced Monday that he would enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons with Kansas. Martin dealt with a lot of injuries and redshirts in his two seasons with KU. He only played in four games, totaling 10 minutes.

Martin came over from Missouri Southern in the MIAA where he averaged 25 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game and was a two time Division II All-American.

