KU advances to WNIT Super 16 with victory over Mizzou

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team will play another game this postseason.

The Jayhawks defeated the border-rival Missouri Tigers 75-47 Monday night to earn a spot in the WNIT Super 16. Zaki Franklin led the way with a team-high 21 points, while Taiya Jackson added another 14 with a team-leading 8 rebounds.

The Jayhawks now prepare for another former Big 12 foe, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse.

