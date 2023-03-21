KU advances to WNIT Super 16 with victory over Mizzou

The Jayhawks defeated the border-rival Missouri Tigers Monday night to earn a spot in the WNIT...
The Jayhawks defeated the border-rival Missouri Tigers Monday night to earn a spot in the WNIT Super 16.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team will play another game this postseason.

The Jayhawks defeated the border-rival Missouri Tigers 75-47 Monday night to earn a spot in the WNIT Super 16. Zaki Franklin led the way with a team-high 21 points, while Taiya Jackson added another 14 with a team-leading 8 rebounds.

The Jayhawks now prepare for another former Big 12 foe, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wild Horse Saloon set to shutter its doors after 21 years
Derrick Del Reed
Lawrence teen turns himself in after accused of weekend murder
Two arrested in Michigan, accused of Junction City double homicide
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!
Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search

Latest News

Tang chosen as Naismith finalist
On the heels of K-State's win, Tang selected Naismith Coach of the Year finalist
Kansas State University’s Head Coach Jerome Tang is a finalist for the 2023 Werner Ladder...
On the heels of K-State’s win, Tang selected Naismith Coach of the Year finalist
K-State headed to Sweet 16
Nowell's big game leads Kansas State to Sweet 16
Marcus Adams Jr.
KU four-star commit reclassifies to 2023