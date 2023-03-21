KDOT project delayed a week in Wabaunsee, Riley Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An I-70 project slated for parts of Riley and Wabaunsee Counties will start a week later than planned.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says a patching and concrete replacement project between Maple Hill and the 1-77 interchange south of Manhattan will begin Monday, March 27. It was set to begin March 20.

Work will commence in 4-mile sections Monday through Friday. Lane reductions will remain when crews are not working.

The entire project is expected to be completed in mid-June.

