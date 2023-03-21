KDOT project delayed a week in Wabaunsee, Riley Co.
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An I-70 project slated for parts of Riley and Wabaunsee Counties will start a week later than planned.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says a patching and concrete replacement project between Maple Hill and the 1-77 interchange south of Manhattan will begin Monday, March 27. It was set to begin March 20.
Work will commence in 4-mile sections Monday through Friday. Lane reductions will remain when crews are not working.
The entire project is expected to be completed in mid-June.
